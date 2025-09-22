Victor Radley available for England despite ten-match suspension

VICTOR RADLEY will be available for Ashes duty with England despite being hit with a ten-match suspension by his club Sydney Roosters.

The NRL side acted after the 27-year-old loose-forward, Australian-born but eligible for England through his father, was involved in a drug investigation into former team-mate Brandon Smith.

While Radley is not facing any police charges, the Roosters ruled he had brought the club into disrepute in relation to “allegedly obtaining an illegal substance” and imposed their heaviest-ever ban.

As well as missing ten games without pay, Radley will donate AD30,000 (around £14,600) to a local hospital for cancer research.

He said: “I accept the sanctions in full. I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my team-mates, our sponsors, members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters. I will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club.”

New Zealand forward Smith, 29, now with South Sydney Rabbitohs, faces Queensland police allegations that he supplied drugs and disclosed inside information for illegal betting.

With the Roosters knocked out of the NRL play-offs, Radley will serve his suspension next season.

He made his England debut during the 2022 World Cup, and has played nine time in all, featuring in two of last year’s three Tests against Samoa.

The Ashes series starts at Wembley on Saturday, October 25.