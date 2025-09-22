Hull KR boss Willie Peters linked with two more NRL clubs

HULL KR boss Willie Peters is being linked with two more NRL clubs following his incredible rise to the top with the East Yorkshire club.

Rovers have already lifted the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield in 2025 so far, with a Super League Grand Final well within KR’s reach.

That has brought Peters attention from the southern hemisphere, with the Australian previously rejecting the opportunity to interview for the Newcastle Knights’ head coaching role with Adam O’Brien’s departure confirmed.

However, Daily Telegraph writer ‘Buzz’ Rothfield has claimed that Peters ie being eyed up by Manly Sea Eagles as a replacement for Anthony Seibold even though the latter has two years left on his contract.

Rothfield even goes as far to claim that South Sydney Rabbitohs could potentially look to Peters as a long-term successor for Wayne Bennett.

Peters himself previously revealed why he took the decision to knock back a chance to interview for the number one position at the Knights.

“I don’t want any distractions for this back end of the year with Hull KR, where we’re going and what we’re doing,” Peters said.

“It’s my sole focus to prepare these players and work with the staff to make sure that we give this back end of the year what it deserves and that’s putting everything into it.

“I’m not going to say to the players that we need to be committed for the next six weeks if I’m there going to interview for jobs in the NRL and then come back and say ‘boys, I’m back in now’.

“It doesn’t work like that, you need to be 100 per cent committed to what you’re doing. I’m not going to interview. I’m very comfortable to say that in terms of my focus is what I’m doing to prepare these players to hopefully put ourselves in a position to go and get the treble.

“That would be an unbelievable achievement for the club. There’s a lot to go in that but that’s where it stands, my focus is here.”