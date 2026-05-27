Wakefield-Hull KR match given new kick-off time

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S upcoming fixture against Hull KR at the DIY Kitchens Stadium has been brought forward by an hour.

The BBC-televised Super League match on Saturday, June 6 was initially pencilled in for a 5.30pm kick-off, but will now start at 4.30pm instead.

This is to avoid any clash with the marquee fixture between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors at Paris’ Stade Jean Bouin, which begins at 6.30pm UK time (5.30pm local).

Hull KR and Wigan will both be coming off the back of this Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

There are three Super League fixtures on June 6 in total, with Huddersfield Giants’ game against Toulouse Olympique – also being played on the road, at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium – starting at 3pm.