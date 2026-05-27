Ryan Carr makes bold Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e admission following stunning display against St Helens

RYAN CARR believes there is still ‘a lot of improvement’ left in Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e despite the Castleford Tigers star running rampant against St Helens.

Laulu-Togaga’e, or PLT for short, earned the Tigers’ man-of-the-match following a tremendous home debut on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old only signed for the West Yorkshire club from Oldham last month, making his debut in a tough defeat to Hull KR before impressing in the win over York Knights.

However, PLT stood up to be counted in Castleford’s big win over Saints, and Carr feels this is only the beginning for the fullback.

“There’s a lot of improvement in him,” Carr said.

“Being a spine player and having time with your halves and edges is critical for success.

“We didn’t have that when we played Hull KR, but I walked away from that game super confident that I knew what type of player he would be for us.

“He is showing that more and more and I loved how physical he was.

“He carried the ball great out of backfield and that’s the part of game that gives you confidence to enjoy yourself down the other end of the field.

“I admired his bravery.”