Wakefield Trinity a ‘sleeping giant’ ready to awaken says Tom Johnstone

WAKEFIELD are back in Super League to “shake things up”, winger Tom Johnstone has vowed.

Trinity return to the top level after a one-year absence and are fresh from winning three trophies in 2024.

They dominated, losing only one Championship game, after the takeover by local businessman and Wakefield fan Matt Ellis and the appointment of veteran coach Daryl Powell.

And with a strong squad bolstered by further additions like Johnstone, who returns after two seasons with Catalans, the club is in a confident mood going into this season.

“The mindset and the ambition has changed,” said England international Johnstone, who scored 87 tries in 116 appearances during his first spell at Wakefield.

“Matt Ellis has come in hungry to see the club succeed again like it used to do, and he’ll do whatever he can to make that happen.

“We spent so many years surviving, and we did so well to survive with what we had and what we could do.

“Matt once described it to me as a sleeping giant. It’s got all the history in the world and achieved so much back in the day.

“He’s come in and reinvigorated everything and got everyone excited and looking to try and do something special.

“Daryl has brought an elite level. He has his standards and no one can drop below that. Every day you’ve got to be at your best and bring your best to training.

“It’s working. You’re seeing players develop and the club looks like it’s in a good place.

“We’re excited and we want to see where we’re at, like everyone else. We want to compete.

“We are looked at as underdogs but we don’t really see it that way. We’re ready to come in and shake things up.

“I won’t say what position we want to finish in, but we know we’re not going to finish at the bottom and we’re pretty confident in saying that.

“We’re going to take it to teams and see where we can get to.”

Johnstone is one of a dozen new signings, ranging from England stars in himself and Mike McMeeken, to players with points to prove like Jake Trueman and Cam Scott, and young prospects both from overseas (Seth Nikotemo, Caius Faatili) and closer to home (Corey Hall, Jayden Myers).

They join a squad which already had a blend of the vastly experienced and players with no previous top-level experience.

“Looking at it last year, it was a Super League team playing in the Championship in my opinion. It was too easy for them,” said Johnstone.

“I think a lot of those players were playing to give themselves a chance to play this year. They’ve bided their time so they can play on a Super League level.

“Some will take to it like a duck to water; they look outstanding and fit in perfectly.

“Mike and Truey are special players and it’s looking really good.

“I’m excited with the additions and I’m excited with how pre-season has gone. You saw the Castleford game (which Wakefield won 32-8), which was only a pre-season game but the lads looked great in it.

“As we get into the season and start to gel and bond and work out how each other plays, then we’ll be pretty good.”