Goole Vikings snap up another Super League prop on loan

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced the signing of prop forward Leo Tennison on loan from Hull KR

Standing at 6’4 and weighing 98 kg, the Hull native brings physicality to the Vikings’ forward pack.

Tennison began his rugby league journey with the Skirlaugh Bulls, before progressing through Hull KR’s scholarship and academy systems, going on to make his first-team debut in 2023 against Wigan Warriors.

His impressive performances earned him a spot in the Yorkshire Academy Origin Series, with the 20-year-old also featuring on loan at Featherstone Rovers and Cornwall RLFC.

He will go straight into this week’s squad to face North Wales Crusaders.

Vikings head coach, Scott Taylor, said: “Leo is a player we have been keen to bring to the club for a while and someone we think will add a lot to our team.

“He has been developing really well in the Hull KR system which has earned him a new contract there, but he really needs game time now to continue that development.

“We highlighted our front row as an area we wanted to strengthen and Leo has been top of that list for some time, so it is a good opportunity for him and us.”

He added: “It comes at a good time as we have a few injuries in the middle of the park with Jack Aldous, Lennie Bursell, Joe Phillips and Harry Aldous all unavailable, and Alex Holdstock was missing at the weekend, so Leo is a big plus for us going into the weekend.”