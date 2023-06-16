Wakefield Trinity announce departure of playmaker with immediate effect

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Lee Gaskell have today agreed a mutual release from his contract.

Gaskell has made just 20 appearances for the West Yorkshire club since joining ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Chief executive Michael Carter said: “Lee never really got the sustained run at his favoured number 6 position whilst at the Club, and both parties felt it would be best for Lee to pursue other opportunities.

“I would like to thank Lee for his service to Wakefield Trinity and wish him all the best in the future.”