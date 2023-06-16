Three Super League clubs interested in signing Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread

THREE Super League clubs are interested in signing Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread.

Whitbread, who has been out for the last few months with a groin complaint, has become one of Wakefield’s key forwards in recent seasons – and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Now, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR have outlined their interest in bringing the Australian to their club, League Express understands.

Whitbread first came to the UK shores towards the back end of the 2021 season to try and help the then-named Leigh Centurions stay in Super League,

Though the forward failed to do that, he earned himself an extended stay in Super League as Wakefield boss Willie Poching took him to Belle Vue where he has become one of the most consistent forwards in the competition.

Whitbread is also fielding interest from the Brisbane Broncos back in the NRL.

Because the 25-year-old is still under contract with Trinity until the end of the 2025 season, any move would require a hefty transfer fee.