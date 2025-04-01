Wakefield Trinity bid to repeat Leigh Leopards’ Challenge Cup feat

DARYL POWELL wants Wakefield Trinity to find their own path to success as they bid to emulate the achievement of Leigh Leopards.

Leigh went from 1895 Cup winners, in their promotion season of 2022, to lifting the Challenge Cup a year later.

Wakefield are the current holders of the lower-league prize and are looking to return to Wembley to compete for the big one.

Standing in their way next is Leigh themselves, who visit the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday in the quarter-finals.

“Leigh came up and did a pretty good job,” said Powell of their Challenge Cup-winning season.

“They got their recruitment right and they went from 1895 Cup winners to Challenge Cup winners, which is a fair effort.

“We feel we’ve got our recruitment right. We could do with a bit of luck from an injury perspective, but we’ve got the depth to get the job done.

“Whatever the comparisons are, they don’t matter to us, with our feet on the grass. We’ve just got to get on with things, be our best and be our own version of ourselves.”

The two teams got a feel for the other when they met in Super League on Friday night, when Wakefield emerged as victors, and the repeat fixture provides an interesting dynamic.

“You learn a bit more about each other. I’ve been in this situation quite a few times,” said Powell.

“With Leeds, against St Helens (in 2003) we won the league game then the semi-final with a kick from the sideline by Kevin Sinfield.

“When I’ve been in this situation before, you tend to play slightly differently in the first game than you do in the second. But we’ll wait and see.

“It’s always an interesting match-up when you have two games straight after each other. It’s just one of those things with the Challenge Cup.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s great challenge. Leigh have done unbelievably well over the last few years.”