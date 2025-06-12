Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell pays tribute to Candelighters following grandson’s Leukemia diagnosis

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Round 14 clash with Leigh Leopards will be sponsored by Team Clarkey Boy in aid of Candlelighters.

It is a cause extremely close to everyone at the West Yorkshire club as Clarke, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the beginning of 2025, is the grandson of Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell.

The diagnosis came just three days before Clarke’s first birthday and, after suffering a seizure, what was supposed to be a day of celebration on his birthday turned into a night in intensive care with his family by his side.

Since then, Clarke has been almost exclusively in hospital receiving chemotherapy, as well as blood and platelet transfusions with more treatment still to come.

Throughout the entire process, one constant has been the support of Candlelighters to the Powell and Richardson family.

The Candlelighters Trust (Candlelighters) are Yorkshire’s pre-eminent children’s cancer charity, providing practical, emotional and financial support to children living with cancer in Yorkshire and their families.

They provided accommodation close to the hospital so that Clarke had his family nearby as well as supporting the family with therapy and emotional support.

Powell said: “Back in January, my grandson Clarke was diagnosed with Myeloid Leukemia which is an aggressive form of Leukemia.

“It’s been a difficult and emotional time for my family, particularly for my daughter Kegan and her husband Eamonn.

“It’s very difficult for families when that happens particularly when he was so young and it’s been six months of constant treatment.

“LGI have been unbelievable in how they have treated Clarke and the Candlielighters charity have been superb.

“We’ve stuck together and supported each other. Clarke has finished his chemotherapy and he is at home.

“He still has to go into hospital for blood transfusions and it’s the start of the journey because cancer is a journey.

“We are hopeful he will be well. He is happy and smiling at the moment whilst going through a tough time.”

Team Clarkey Boy has been set up to help raise money for the work that Candlelighters do and to aid them in helping other families.

The game against Leigh will help to raise money for Candlelighters and we as fans to donate where they can, either online via the Just Giving page linked (https://www.justgiving.com/page/team-clarkey-boy-candlelighters?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015) or on Sunday 15th June via the bucket collection which will take place.

Team Clarkey Boy’s logo will adorn the front of Wakefield’s playing jerseys for the game and Wakefield players will be live on BBC Two supporting the cause. These jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date as well to raise money for Candlelighters.