Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on “brutal” conversations and “issues” within the Super League team

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has explained his “brutal” conversations with some of his players following a dismal 32-0 loss to Leigh Leopards last weekend.

That was Wakefield’s ninth loss in a row and the fifth time the West Yorkshire side have been nilled with Applegarth admitting there have been issues within the side.

“We have identified, without going into personal stuff, some issues within the team. Some people probably weren’t doing their job as well as they could,” Applegarth said

“We had some pretty brutal and honest conversations that most teams do have after things like that.”

Applegarth knows that Wakefield’s problem is scoring points with just 47 points being registered by his side.

“Let’s not forget the elephant in the room, we have to start scoring points,” Applegarth continued.

“The reason we are so frustrated is we can see a defensive intent going in but when you are not seeing any reward for that and in five games you have been nilled, you can see a sense of frustration getting to them.

“So we have been working on our attack and making sure we are clinical in our skill. Some of our decision-making has not been good enough and we need to get better but as head coach I take full responsibility for that and I will get it sorted.”