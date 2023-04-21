Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons: Team news and injuries

SALFORD RED DEVILS go up against Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon at the Salford Stadium.
Though Paul Rowley’s side managed to get over Castleford Tigers last week in a 14-6 win, it wasn’t the prettiest of performances but it lifted the Red Devils into the top half of the table.
Catalans, meanwhile, were beaten by Huddersfield Giants last week as the Dragons have now lost three of their last four fixtures.
Team news and injuries
Salford will be without Danny Addy following a hamstring injury, with the likes of Tim Lafai sidelined with Paul Rowley also now without Ken Sio. Amir Bourouh does return for the Red Devils, though.
Catalans are still without Mitchell Pearce with Julian Bousquet out for Steve McNamara’s side.
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
3 Kallum Watkins
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyaywa
11 Andrew Dixon
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross
Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
4 Matthieu Laguerre
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Micky McIlorum
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Romain Navarrete
17 Cesar Rouge
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
22 Siosiua Taukeiaho
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
25 Bastien Scimone
28 Ugo Tison
29 Sam Tomkins
31 Tanguy Zenon