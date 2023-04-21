Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons: Team news and injuries

SALFORD RED DEVILS go up against Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon at the Salford Stadium.

Though Paul Rowley’s side managed to get over Castleford Tigers last week in a 14-6 win, it wasn’t the prettiest of performances but it lifted the Red Devils into the top half of the table.

Catalans, meanwhile, were beaten by Huddersfield Giants last week as the Dragons have now lost three of their last four fixtures.

Team news and injuries

Salford will be without Danny Addy following a hamstring injury, with the likes of Tim Lafai sidelined with Paul Rowley also now without Ken Sio. Amir Bourouh does return for the Red Devils, though.

Catalans are still without Mitchell Pearce with Julian Bousquet out for Steve McNamara’s side.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

3 Kallum Watkins

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyaywa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

4 Matthieu Laguerre

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Micky McIlorum

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

15 Mickael Goudemand

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Cesar Rouge

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

22 Siosiua Taukeiaho

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

25 Bastien Scimone

28 Ugo Tison

29 Sam Tomkins

31 Tanguy Zenon