Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth reveals talks with Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are currently in a predicament down at the bottom end of the table, rooted to the spot with just one win all year.

That win came at home to the Leeds Rhinos, but Mark Applegarth’s men haven’t been helped with an extended injury list which has seen the number of absentees hit double figures at periods throughout the year.

Two of those key men that currently sit out – Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread – have also been linked with moves away from Belle Vue, with rival Super League clubs said to be circling.

Indeed, League Express revealed yesterday that Trinity had rejected an immediate move from Warrington Wolves for Whitbread.

Now, Applegarth, in his pre-match press conference as Wakefield prepare to take on the Salford Red Devils tonight, has confirmed that the club are in talks with both Tanginoa and Whitbread to extend their deals at Trinity.

“It’s a lively time of the year and I think whoever finds themselves at the bottom of the table, naturally other clubs are going to try and cherry-pick your best talent,” Applegarth said.

“We’ve been working hard to secure people that we want to keep here and also keeping hold of our best talent.

“There are talks ongoing with the players you’ve just mentioned there and others and making sure we secure players for Wakefield that we feel are going to help us in this transitional period and help us through the other end of it.”