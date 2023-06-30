Bradford Bulls set to make more signings for Super League play-off push as head coaching latest explained

BRADFORD BULLS are set to make more signings for their Super League play-off push.

The West Yorkshire side have already brought in the likes of James Segeyaro, Jorge Taufua and Lee Gaskell, but the board are backing interim coach Lee Greenwood to the hilt with more recruits expected through the doors at Odsal – even in the tough financial climate.

That follows chief executive Jason Hirst’s words during the week, with the Bradford man stating on the club’s website: “There’s obviously been quite a few coming and goings lately, which isn’t unusual at this time of year.

“I personally assure you that we’re still actively in the market for new players, this season and beyond, as well as reviewing contracts with existing players.

“Under the current leadership team, our club is being managed in an ambitious, yet sustainable manner, which is a tricky balance in these extremely challenging economic times.”

With that in mind, Hirst has also given his backing to Greenwood and Brian Noble in the meantime, with the head coaching role still vacant as the club look to appoint a new boss for 2024.

Hirst continued: “As recently announced, Lee Greenwood, supported by Brian Noble, remains in interim charge of our 1st Team, as we actively pursue filling our Head Coach vacancy for the 2024 season.

“I personally promise to provide updates as and when appropriate, whilst obviously respecting the confidentiality of perspective applicants.”