Wakefield Trinity continue winning run at Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS 12 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 32

RICKY WILBY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

WAKEFIELD made it seven consecutive wins as Jake Trueman and Jack Sinfield guided the visitors to their first victory at Catalans since 2018.

Temperatures were above 30 degrees on an emotional night in Perpignan as the Dragons commemorated their former halfback Scott Dureau before the game with an immaculate minute’s applause, almost two weeks on from his death aged 39.

Trueman opened the scores early and had a hand in two further Wakefield tries as Trinity maintained second place and set up a big home showdown with leaders Leeds on Friday.

On the back of a penalty in the seventh minute, ten metres out from the Catalans line, Trueman dummied to the left before stepping back on the inside and reaching out to score despite the best efforts of three Catalans defenders. Sinfield added the conversion.

Six minutes later Josh Rourke thought he had extended the Trinity lead, only to be pulled back for an earlier knock-on.

But they pushed further in front in the 16th minute, when another smart play from Trueman sent the ball to the right and Cameron Scott raced away to score. Sinfield missed the extra two points to give the visitors a ten-point lead.

Catalans came back into the game 15 minutes before the break. Toby Sexton dummied to kick before exchanging passes with Lewis Dodd and Sexton raced over to the left of the posts. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet added the conversion to reduce the Wakefield lead to 6-10.

Throughout the final ten minutes of the first half, Wakefield could have extended that further but three opportunities were brought back for earlier knock-ons or forward passes.

Ten minutes after the break, a short pass from Tyson Smoothy sent Caleb Hamlin-Uele over down the right edge and Sinfield converted to increase the Trinity lead to ten points.

In the 57th minute Catalans attacked, Dodd ran across the field and fed Matthieu Laguerre who twisted and spun his way over.

Aispuro-Bichet added the conversion for 12-16 but Wakefield re-established their two-score lead six minutes later, Sinfield sending a short pass to Isaiah Vagana who charged over the top of Dodd to score.

Wakefield secured the two points eleven minutes from time as Trueman kicked to the right edge, the ball was knocked back by Jayden Myers and into the hands of Vagana who touched down for a second time.

With three minutes remaining Scott scored a solo effort that saw him race 50 metres and outpace the Catalans defenders before stepping past Charlie Staines to score.

Sinfield added the conversion, his fourth, to put the seal on the result, before Catalans’ Ugo Tison was sent to the sin bin for a late tackle with seconds remaining.

GAMESTAR: Jake Trueman had an unbelievable game for Trinity, showing his creative and scoring prowess whilst managing the game throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: The second Isaiah Vagana try, eleven minutes from time, gave the visitors a 14-point lead and condemned the Dragons to defeat.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Cameron Scott’s second try saw him show his pace and footwork as he raced 50 metres to score.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jake Trueman (Wakefield)

2 pts Jack Sinfield (Wakefield)

1 pt Toby Sexton (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

3 Nick Cotric

27 Clément Martin

24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

6 Toby Sexton

7 Lewis Dodd

16 Josh Allen

26 Ugo Tison

11 Franck Maria

21 Matthieu Laguerre

20 Zac Lipowicz

13 Benjamin Garcia

Subs (all used)

10 Julian Bousquet

12 Ben Condon

19 Kruise Leeming

30 Alexis Lis

18th man (not used)

8 Tevita Satae

Also in 21-man squad

28 Léo Darrélatour

29 Giovanni Descalzi

34 Hugo Cellier

Tries: Sexton (25), Laguerre (57)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 2/2

Sin bin: Tison (80) – late tackle

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

21 Jayden Myers

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

20 Jack Sinfield

6 Jake Trueman

10 Ky Rodwell

9 Tyson Smoothy

24 Tray Lolesio

12 Matty Storton

18 Isaiah Vagana

14 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

13 Jazz Tevaga

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

16 Caius Faatili

17 Harvey Smith

18th man (not used)

32 Will Tate

Also in 21-man-squad

1 Max Jowitt

8 Mike McMeeken

25 Jordan Williams

Tries: Trueman (7), Scott (16, 77), Hamlin-Uele (51), Vagana (63, 69)

Goals: Sinfield 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 6-10; 6-16, 12-16, 12-20, 12-26, 12-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Toby Sexton; Trinity: Jake Trueman

Penalty count: 1-3

Half-time: 6-10

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 7,951