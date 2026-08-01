Wakefield Trinity continue winning run at Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS 12 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 32
RICKY WILBY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday
WAKEFIELD made it seven consecutive wins as Jake Trueman and Jack Sinfield guided the visitors to their first victory at Catalans since 2018.
Temperatures were above 30 degrees on an emotional night in Perpignan as the Dragons commemorated their former halfback Scott Dureau before the game with an immaculate minute’s applause, almost two weeks on from his death aged 39.
Trueman opened the scores early and had a hand in two further Wakefield tries as Trinity maintained second place and set up a big home showdown with leaders Leeds on Friday.
On the back of a penalty in the seventh minute, ten metres out from the Catalans line, Trueman dummied to the left before stepping back on the inside and reaching out to score despite the best efforts of three Catalans defenders. Sinfield added the conversion.
Six minutes later Josh Rourke thought he had extended the Trinity lead, only to be pulled back for an earlier knock-on.
But they pushed further in front in the 16th minute, when another smart play from Trueman sent the ball to the right and Cameron Scott raced away to score. Sinfield missed the extra two points to give the visitors a ten-point lead.
Catalans came back into the game 15 minutes before the break. Toby Sexton dummied to kick before exchanging passes with Lewis Dodd and Sexton raced over to the left of the posts. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet added the conversion to reduce the Wakefield lead to 6-10.
Throughout the final ten minutes of the first half, Wakefield could have extended that further but three opportunities were brought back for earlier knock-ons or forward passes.
Ten minutes after the break, a short pass from Tyson Smoothy sent Caleb Hamlin-Uele over down the right edge and Sinfield converted to increase the Trinity lead to ten points.
In the 57th minute Catalans attacked, Dodd ran across the field and fed Matthieu Laguerre who twisted and spun his way over.
Aispuro-Bichet added the conversion for 12-16 but Wakefield re-established their two-score lead six minutes later, Sinfield sending a short pass to Isaiah Vagana who charged over the top of Dodd to score.
Wakefield secured the two points eleven minutes from time as Trueman kicked to the right edge, the ball was knocked back by Jayden Myers and into the hands of Vagana who touched down for a second time.
With three minutes remaining Scott scored a solo effort that saw him race 50 metres and outpace the Catalans defenders before stepping past Charlie Staines to score.
Sinfield added the conversion, his fourth, to put the seal on the result, before Catalans’ Ugo Tison was sent to the sin bin for a late tackle with seconds remaining.
GAMESTAR: Jake Trueman had an unbelievable game for Trinity, showing his creative and scoring prowess whilst managing the game throughout.
GAMEBREAKER: The second Isaiah Vagana try, eleven minutes from time, gave the visitors a 14-point lead and condemned the Dragons to defeat.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Cameron Scott’s second try saw him show his pace and footwork as he raced 50 metres to score.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Jake Trueman (Wakefield)
2 pts Jack Sinfield (Wakefield)
1 pt Toby Sexton (Catalans)
MATCHFACTS
DRAGONS
1 Charlie Staines
3 Nick Cotric
27 Clément Martin
24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet
2 Tommy Makinson
6 Toby Sexton
7 Lewis Dodd
16 Josh Allen
26 Ugo Tison
11 Franck Maria
21 Matthieu Laguerre
20 Zac Lipowicz
13 Benjamin Garcia
Subs (all used)
10 Julian Bousquet
12 Ben Condon
19 Kruise Leeming
30 Alexis Lis
18th man (not used)
8 Tevita Satae
Also in 21-man squad
28 Léo Darrélatour
29 Giovanni Descalzi
34 Hugo Cellier
Tries: Sexton (25), Laguerre (57)
Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 2/2
Sin bin: Tison (80) – late tackle
TRINITY
23 Josh Rourke
21 Jayden Myers
3 Cameron Scott
4 Corey Hall
5 Tom Johnstone
20 Jack Sinfield
6 Jake Trueman
10 Ky Rodwell
9 Tyson Smoothy
24 Tray Lolesio
12 Matty Storton
18 Isaiah Vagana
14 Jay Pitts
Subs (all used)
13 Jazz Tevaga
15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele
16 Caius Faatili
17 Harvey Smith
18th man (not used)
32 Will Tate
Also in 21-man-squad
1 Max Jowitt
8 Mike McMeeken
25 Jordan Williams
Tries: Trueman (7), Scott (16, 77), Hamlin-Uele (51), Vagana (63, 69)
Goals: Sinfield 4/6
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 6-10; 6-16, 12-16, 12-20, 12-26, 12-32
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Dragons: Toby Sexton; Trinity: Jake Trueman
Penalty count: 1-3
Half-time: 6-10
Referee: Aaron Moore
Attendance: 7,951