Historic win ‘shows strides being made’ by York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS’ first win over St Helens since 1946 shows the progress being made by the club, coach Mark Applegarth said.

His side edged a thriller 34-32, the seventh win of their first Super League season.

York were in League One as recently as 2018 while Saints are record ten-time champions in the summer era.

Knights boss Applegarth said: “If you’d have said to most York fans two years ago, that we’d be competing in Super League and getting a win over St Helens, they’d have laughed you out of the room.

“It just shows you the strides that we’re making forward.

“Once we get that robustness back about us, we learn how to stay more composed and more clinical and we frontload our energy in the right areas, we’ve got the makings of a really good team.”