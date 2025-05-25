Wakefield Trinity demolish Salford Red Devils with ease

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 72 SALFORD RED DEVILS 10

ARINDAM REJ, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Sunday

WAKEFIELD ran in 13 tries in a demolition job on a Salford team who were not unlucky at that stat – the visitors often only offered paper-thin resistance with off-field problems swirling around their club.

Caius Faatili scored two of those tries as he underlined his value just after signing his new deal to remain at the club – while Ellis Lingard, on his Super League debut, and Lachlan Walmsley both also claimed doubles. That meant they enjoyed a record-equalling Super League victory margin of 72-10.

Daryl Powell’s men have play-off aspirations and this was an utterly dominant performance against a bottom-placed club who struggled to lay a glove on them most of the time and were weak defensively.

Powell made three changes for Trinity, while Salford – after the blows of Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan being out – started with Nene Macdonald at full-back with Ryan Brierley and Kai Morgan in the halves.

Wakefield made an assertive start and went ahead when Corey Hall slipped the ball out for Lachlan Walmsley to touch down in the right-hand corner. After an early blow, Salford needed to respond well but instead they were penalised for interference and were then swiftly punished for slack defence as Mike McMeeken cruised over for the second try.

It was already all too easy for Powell’s men and try number three followed when McMeeken broke forward and teed up Caius Faatili, who supplied the supporting Max Jowitt. And when they were gifted possession midway through the half, they took advantage again as Mason Lino lofted over a delayed pass for Walmsley to snatch his second try of the afternoon.

Even at that stage, the question was just how many the home team would put on the board and the next try came when McMeeken sent out a well-judged pass for Faatili to breeze over for a try.

It took nearly half an hour for Salford to threaten in attack but Brierley’s kick into the danger zone was mopped up by Josh Rourke. And that was as close as they got up to the half-time hooter with Wakefield picking up their sixth try of the half just before the interval, with Lino dummying then shrugging off Toby Warren before running over.

The start to the second half was better for Salford as Brierley’s kick was not dealt with, gifting a try to Jonny Vaughan, converted by Brierley. But Wakefield’s opening try of the second half came when more poor defence was exploited as Mathieu Cozza made in-roads before Cam Scott later dabbed the ball down. And another home try arrived when Lino hoisted a high kick that caused issues at the back for Salford and Rourke caught the ball easily then grounded.

Powell’s players were making hay, shown by Jayden Myers – on debut – charging forward and laying the platform for Seth Nikotemo to poach try number nine. Myers was then not far off a try of his own but could not quite ground cleanly when close to the line.

Lingard scored the tenth try as he strolled over in a gaping hole from Lino’s pass.

At least Salford did not completely cave in though, with Macdonald dumping the ball down from Esan Marsters’ inside pass.

There was more damage for Salford to follow as Jay Pitts arrowed over on his 150th Wakefield appearance, before Faatili and Lingard both completed their doubles respectively with close-range finishes.

GAMESTAR: Mason Lino was at the heart of much of Wakefield’s impressive work, including a deserved try of his own before the break.

GAMEBREAKER: When Caius Faatili went over for his first try – and Wakefield’s third – there already looked no way back for Salford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Mason Lino lofted over a delayed pass for Lachlan Walmsley to score his second try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mason Lino (Wakefield)

2 pts Caius Faatili (Wakefield)

1 pt Mike McMeeken (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

2 Lachlan Walmsley

4 Corey Hall

3 Cameron Scott

5 Tom Johnstone

1 Max Jowitt

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

25 Jack Croft

11 Seth Nikotemo

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

18 Isaiah Vagana

21 Mathieu Cozza

30 Jayden Myers (D)

35 Ellis Lingard

18th man (not used)

24 Matty Russell

Also in 21-man squad

9 Liam Hood

12 Josh Griffin

19 Oliver Pratt

Tries: Walmsley (9, 21), McMeeken (13), Jowitt (16), Faatili (26, 73), Lino (38), Scott (46), Rourke (50), Nikotemo (53), Lingard (59, 70), Pitts (68)

Goals: Jowitt 10/13

RED DEVILS

3 Nene Macdonald

28 Nathan Connell

17 Esan Marsters

45 Jonny Vaughan

23 Chris Hankinson

1 Ryan Brierley

27 Kai Morgan

18 Jack Ormondroyd

21 Sam Davis

49 Harvey Makin

50 Toby Warren

11 Sam Stone

13 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

22 Matty Foster

19 Justin Sangare

24 Harvey Wilson

30 Tiaki Chan

18th man (not used)

29 Charlie Glover

Tries: Vaughan (42), Macdonald (64)

Goals: Brierley 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 20-0, 26-0, 30-0; 30-6, 36-6, 42-6, 48-6, 54-6, 54-10, 60-10, 66-10, 72-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Mason Lino; Red Devils: Ryan Brierley

Penalty count: 2-2

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 6,277