Wakefield Trinity embarrass Castleford Tigers on home soil

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 0 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 34

CALLUM WALKER, OneBore Stadium, Sunday

WAKEFIELD secured bragging rights and the Adam Watene Trophy in a comfortable win over dismal rivals Castleford.

Watene, who played a combined 82 appearances for both sides, would have been proud of Trinity, who withstood numerous attacks to nil the Tigers and play some flamboyant rugby to continue their climb up the Super League ladder.

Captain Alex Mellor and Joe Stimson returned for Castleford as on-loan winger Jake Thewlis debuted in place of the injured Semi Valemei. George Lawler also started at prop with Renouf Atoni dropping to the bench.

Mason Lino replaced Jack Sinfield for Wakefield, as Jazz Tevaga and Caius Faatili missed out with Tray Lolesio, who was impressive throughout, making his league debut.

It took Trinity just six minutes to cross the Castleford line, Jake Trueman skipping his way past a number of defenders to dot down under the posts. Max Jowitt converted for a 6-0 lead.

A period of parity ensued as penalties and six-agains were traded before a neat shift involving Daejarn Asi and Krystian Mapapalangi should have ended in another Jason Qareqare four-pointer, but the winger’s foot was out of play.

And Wakefield punished the Tigers for that error, Corey Hall fending off a poor Darnell McIntosh defensive effort on his way to the line. This time Jowitt was off target, but Trinity led 10-0 at the midway point in the first half.

Tom Johnstone was having a field day down the Wakefield left, making countless metres every time he took the ball before Castleford’s Sam Hall lost possession with the line gaping on the half-hour mark.

Again Trinity made Castleford pay and the introduction of Lolesio off the bench saw the forward knock Brock Greacen off his feet before supplying Tyson Smoothy with a delicious offload for the hooker to dot down.

Jowitt made it 16-0 and things already looked ominous for the Tigers at half-time.

Smoothy almost had another immediately following the resumption, but he was adjudged to have ripped the ball forward from Zac Cini after the latter ran out of defence.

The Tigers then lost their Captain’s Challenge off a penalty decision with Lolesio having possession ripped under the sticks. Jowitt kept the scoreboard ticking at 18-0 after 52 minutes.

Ryan Carr’s men were their own worst enemies and yet more errors invited Wakefield pressure. It told eventually, Oliver Pratt this time flying in at the corner with the hour in sight.

Jowitt couldn’t convert, and he was off target again when Cameron Scott finished off a wonderful left-to-right Trinity move with eleven minutes remaining.

The Tigers clearly lacked firepower up front once more, though Atoni was strong against his former club.

Particularly in defence, the hosts were getting pummelled down the middle and that platform allowed Pratt to dive over spectacularly for his second moments later.

Another Pratt break through woeful Tigers tackling ended with Trueman cantering 30 metres for his second, but the strong wind ensured even Lino couldn’t add the extras having taken over from Jowitt.

Only the missed conversions spared Castleford defeat by a further ten points as Wakefield turned on the style when it mattered for a 34-0 thrashing.

GAMESTAR: Jake Trueman controlled the game and had numerous brilliant touches.

GAMEBREAKER: Oliver Pratt’s effort on 56 minutes sewed up proceedings for Wakefield.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tray Lolesio flooring Brock Greacen on his first carry.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jake Trueman (Wakefield)

2 pts Tray Lolesio (Wakefield)

1 pt Oliver Pratt (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

3 Zac Cini

34 Jake Thewlis (D)

4 Darnell McIntosh

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

10 George Lawler

33 Tom Forber

16 Joe Westerman

11 Jordan Lane

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Stimson

Subs (all used)

8 Renouf Atoni

14 Brock Greacen

25 Sam Hall

32 George Hirst

18th man (not used)

15 Jack Ashworth

Also in 21-man squad

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

9 Liam Hood

20 Aiden Doolan

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Oliver Pratt

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

7 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Tyson Smoothy

10 Ky Rodwell

18 Isaiah Vagana

12 Matty Storton

14 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

11 Seth Nikotemo

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

17 Harvey Smith

24 Tray Lolesio

18th man (not used)

23 Josh Rourke

Also in 21-man squad

13 Jazz Tevaga

16 Caius Faatili

20 Jack Sinfield

Tries: Trueman (6, 77), Hall (10), Smoothy (35), Pratt (56, 72), Scott (69)

Goals: Jowitt 3/7, Lino 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16; 0-18, 0-22, 0-26, 0-30, 0-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Renouf Atoni; Trinity: Jake Trueman

Penalty count: 8-4

Half-time: 0-16

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 9,455