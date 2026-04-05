The story behind Salford’s remarkable revival

After financial collapse and the loss of their Super League status, Salford supporters feared the worst. But a phoenix club backed by former players and new investors is attempting to rebuild from scratch.

SOMETIMES life can throw up considerable challenges, but for Salford fans there have been enough challenges in the past year to last a lifetime.

Endless financial difficulties, the departure of an entire team and coaching staff, the loss of a Super League place and the liquidation of the Red Devils – the past year’s events will haunt Salford supporters forever.

But out of the ashes of the Red Devils came a new entity, led by former player Mason Caton-Brown and businessmen Malcolm Crompton and Paul Hancock, labelled the ‘Phoenix Bid’.

Somehow, after less than a month, a stadium deal was landed, a team was put together and a new coaching staff, led by Mike Grady and Dave Hewitt, took to the Championship start line against Oldham on January 16.

It had been a remarkable turnaround in such a short space of time and though Grady’s new side was battered 44-0 by the title-chasing Roughyeds, just running out at the CorpAcq Stadium was a victory.

Just a month later, Salford secured their first win, running out 29-18 victors over Hunslet.

And for Caton-Brown, it’s all about developing and progressing as a club, both on and off the field.

“We obviously got our first win against Hunslet which was a really good result – not many people expected that,” Caton-Brown told Rugby League World.

“We’ve seen how the team is coming together and though the game against Doncaster (which Salford lost 78-8) was disappointing, we are progressing.

“We are getting better and that’s the only thing we are looking for – progress.

“It was amazing to get that first win. It was a home game and it was brilliant to see the fans celebrate.

“It’s all about doing it for the fans, getting the wins and being competitive on the field after such a crazy year we have had.

“All the hard work that we have put in finally paid off. We weren’t actually expecting a win so early in the season so it was a fantastic feeling.”

Caton-Brown also paid tribute to the way in which the fans continue to back the club – even though results haven’t gone their way so far in 2026.

“The fans have been superb. They’ve showed so much support in every game – they are just turning up and supporting the players and that’s all we can ask from them.

“They are understanding of where we are as a team and although we’ve not had the best start to the 2026 season regarding results, the fans aren’t seeing it like that.

“They are seeing it as a success that we were able to get to the start line for that first game against Oldham – that was seen as a massive success.

“That first game was amazing to see everyone back together at the stadium even though we didn’t get the result.

“We are trying to provide the fans with as much value, communication and transparency as they deserve.”

Though Caton-Brown is excited by the Salford venture and what lies in the future, the former Wakefield Trinity and Salford winger has revealed there have been ‘teething problems’.

The 32-year-old also went on to explain the little challenges the whole club has had to face along the way.

“It’s been tough, I never knew what to expect if I’m being honest but we’ve had a great time so far.

“There have been some teething problems as we all expected but we are handling every hurdle as they come.

“I think there have been so many little challenges that they all roll over into one big challenge.

“There are so many tiny aspects of getting it all right, whether it’s the equipment, players, staff, stadium, training, merchandise and kit – there are so many potential problems that it becomes a big one.

“We are trying to balance so many plates on different issues, so it’s an amalgamation of things.”

Along the way, the new phoenix club has announced OnBuy.com as the main shirt sponsor and Debeau Performance as the official kit manufacturer. Additionally, Morson Group has partnered with the club.

With owners Crompton and Hancock in tow, Salford are in capable hands financially and that has left Caton-Brown and co. not directly looking for new investment.

“We are not actively looking for outside investment but we are not actively turning it away either.

“Our business and financial plan was always to run the club as a stable one and not rely on outside investment.

“We’re on track to do that and on track to be a stable club and not have to look outside, but we are still open to discussions if they arise.

“We are not closing down any opportunities.”

Having got to the start line for the 2026 Championship season and earning their first scalp against Hunslet in round three, Salford have very much settled into life in the second tier.

So what is the aim between now and the end of the current campaign?

“The aim is simple: get better in every game that we play. I want us to progress on and off the field and that means progressing as a club.

“We need to progress as a backroom staff, the foundation of the club and commercially as well as on the field.

“Obviously we want to be competing in every game and be as competitive as we possibly can, but we are just looking to progress in every game.

“It’s going to be a journey.”

Since the beginning of the 2026 season, Salford have benefitted from loan deals from clubs such as Wigan Warriors, with the likes of Dayon Sambou, Jonny Vaughan, Lukas Mason and George O’Loughlin all getting game time for Mike Grady’s side.

St Helens too have loaned players such as Agnatius Paasi and Harvey Braddish in a bid to bolster Salford’s chances of being competitive in the second tier.

And it’s fair to say that Caton-Brown is thankful for those clubs that have helped Salford out in this respect.

“It’s been a massive help to form those working relationships with clubs such as Wigan and St Helens.

“They’ve been supportive of us and we can’t thank them enough for their willingness to help out.

“We hope that we can give their players competitive time on the pitch which will really help us out as well.”

Caton-Brown, who has been in the thick of a rugby league environment for most of his career, also paid tribute to former Salford head coach Mike Grady.

Grady had previous experience as a head coach in the men’s professional game with both South Wales Scorpions and North Wales Crusaders, leading the latter to the League One Cup Final in 2017.

Having spent time as head coach of Salford women’s team in 2024 and 2025, the 56-year-old was well placed to take over the reins at the new phoenix club, but stepped down in March following a change in his personal circumstances.

Speaking before his departure, Caton-Brown praised the job Grady was doing with the resources at his disposal.

“He put together a squad in a few weeks so he has had that to deal with as well as training, player selection and a few injuries to contend with,” said Caton-Brown.

“He has had to change the squad around a bit, but he is dealing with what he’s got and can only be commended for doing that.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)