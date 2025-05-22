Wakefield Trinity fan favourite in talks with Super League club over contract extension

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell has revealed that fan favourite Caius Faatili is in talks with the club over a contract extension following a great start to life at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Faatili has registered four tries in his last two games for Trinity and has quickly become a cult hero on the Wakefield terraces after joining just prior to the 2025 campaign from Australia.

And Powell has confirmed that the former Melbourne Storm man appears happy to stay at the club after establishing a tight bond with the group and fans.

“It’s something we have been discussing as I think he has certainly had an impact,” Powell said.

“The fans love him and I don’t see any reason why that won’t happen but we will wait and see where that goes in the next few weeks.

“He looks like he is happy and enjoying himself! He is always smiling. He doesn’t say hundreds of words but he looks in a pretty good place.”

Powell has explained further, that Faatili can do things that not many other forwards can.

“It took him a while, he was playing ten minutes a game for a period and it took him a while to get tuned in physically. He wasn’t in his best shape when he came, and he’s worked pretty hard.

“He’s got an opportunity to start, giving him a bigger opportunity in terms of how long he’s out on the field and the one thing we saw when we looked at him was that he was pretty explosive.

“He did some things with the ball that not many middle unit players do. He’s got a real instinct to get over the try-line.

“He finds himself in some great positions, and in terms of his game now, it was what we saw when we watched him in Australia.”