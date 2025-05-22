Super League club reportedly makes offer for Steve McNamara following Catalans Dragons exit

LEEDS RHINOS have reportedly made an offer for Steve McNamara following his exit from Catalans Dragons.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant, which has claimed that the Rhinos are trying to secure McNamara as their new man in place of Brad Arthur, who is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The reason, according to L’Independant, why the Dragons have yet to announce the exit of McNamara is to avoid a legal battle between lawyers, with the former England boss still maintaining a contract until the end of the 2026 season.

The French publication went on to explain that McNamara spoke with a Catalans official earlier in the week to discuss the situation, though no conclusion came about.

McNamara was the longest-serving coach in Super League, having been at the helm since June 2017.

He won the Challenge Cup in his first full season, then led them to Grand Finals in 2021 and 2023 – also winning the League Leaders’ Shield in the former campaign.

McNamara was the first to achieve all three of those accomplishments with the Dragons.

But Catalans failed to reach the play-offs last season and have started this year poorly too, winning only five of their eleven league matches.