Wakefield Trinity grind out nervy win over Hull FC

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 14 HULL FC 10

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Thursday

WILL TATE scored the winning try among a double as Wakefield scraped a morale-boosting victory over fellow early strugglers Hull FC.

Despite only being round four, this felt like a very significant game between teams with just one victory each under their belt, and arguably no great performances.

That showed in a horribly scrappy game packed with penalties, six-agains, errors and tussles, with both sides visibly desperate and frustrated in equal measure.

But two well-executed Tate tries, both created with the help of the impressive Jack Sinfield, either side of a gifted score to Oliver Pratt, were enough to get Wakefield over the line.

Tom Briscoe, making his first league appearance of the season in place of injured Harvey Barron, laid the platform for Hull’s opening try after eight minutes with a powerful break through the middle. Arthur Romano then excellently created it by attracting both opposite backs and offloading for Lewis Martin, and Zak Hardaker converted from the touchline.

Wakefield only needed six minutes to respond, applying some heavy pressure – helped by Jake Arthur’s failed short drop-out attempt – from which Sinfield flicked a pass wide to put Tate in for his first, unconverted by Sinfield.

Home skipper Mike McMeeken was fortunate to stay on the field after throwing two open-palm strikes into the face of Brad Fash in a tussle – not that Hull were complaining for long, as they marched straight downfield and the same left-edge combination of Aidan Sezer, Romano and Martin delivered their second try.

It looked like they would take a 10-4 lead into the break as Trinity failed to take advantage of a flurry of penalties in their favour – until a kick-and-hope on the hooter from Jake Trueman.

Davy Litten, backed for a second game at fullback despite a couple of notable errors against York, made no attempt to claim the high ball and Pratt couldn’t believe his luck, touching down for Sinfield to level the scores.

That seemed to lift Wakefield’s confidence a little and they had two early chances to take the lead after the restart. A couple of minutes after Tate was closed down in the corner, Sinfield ghosted over a little too easily and Isaiah Vagana was penalised for an obstructing run into Sezer.

Trinity really should have scored when Trueman made a break for the line, but he opted to pass to the supporting Josh Rourke and Litten read the play superbly for a redemptive try-saver.

A further points opportunity went begging when Sinfield missed a penalty attempt in the 57th minute, but he made immediate amends by firing a low pass out to Corey Hall, who in turn found Tate for his second try.

Hull faded in the final quarter and offered virtually nothing in response, the closest to another try coming late on when Briscoe denied Tate a hat-trick score.

GAMESTAR: Wakefield’s scrum-half shirt is sitting nicely on the shoulders of Jack Sinfield.

GAMEBREAKER: Davy Litten’s error on the half-time hooter gave Trinity a huge boost.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jack Sinfield’s assist for Will Tate’s first try, and the finish itself.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jack Sinfield (Wakefield)

2 pts Jake Trueman (Wakefield)

1 pt Arthur Romano (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

32 Will Tate

4 Corey Hall

2 Oliver Pratt

21 Jayden Myers

6 Jake Trueman

20 Jack Sinfield

8 Mike McMeeken

17 Harvey Smith

10 Ky Rodwell

11 Seth Nikotemo

18 Isaiah Vagana

13 Jazz Tevaga

Subs (all used)

3 Cameron Scott

14 Jay Pitts

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

16 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

12 Matty Storton

Also in 21-man squad

1 Max Jowitt

7 Mason Lino

24 Tray Lolesio

Tries: Tate (14, 58), Pratt (40)

Goals: Sinfield 1/4

HULL FC

3 Davy Litten

19 Tom Briscoe

4 Zak Hardaker

21 Arthur Romano

5 Lewis Martin

6 Jake Arthur

7 Aidan Sezer

20 Yusuf Aydin

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Harvie Hill

23 Brad Fash

22 Connor Bailey

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

14 Cade Cust

15 James Bell

16 Sam Lisone

18 Ligi Sao

18th man (not used)

27 Callum Kemp

Also in 21-man squad

24 Logan Moy

25 Matty Laidlaw

30 Will Kirby

Tries: Martin (9, 25)

Goals: Hardaker 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-10, 10-10; 14-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Jack Sinfield; Hull FC: Arthur Romano

Penalty count: 9-7

Half-time: 10-10

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 8,239