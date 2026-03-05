Wakefield Trinity grind out nervy win over Hull FC

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 14 HULL FC 10
STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Thursday
WILL TATE scored the winning try among a double as Wakefield scraped a morale-boosting victory over fellow early strugglers Hull FC.
Despite only being round four, this felt like a very significant game between teams with just one victory each under their belt, and arguably no great performances.
That showed in a horribly scrappy game packed with penalties, six-agains, errors and tussles, with both sides visibly desperate and frustrated in equal measure.
But two well-executed Tate tries, both created with the help of the impressive Jack Sinfield, either side of a gifted score to Oliver Pratt, were enough to get Wakefield over the line.
Tom Briscoe, making his first league appearance of the season in place of injured Harvey Barron, laid the platform for Hull’s opening try after eight minutes with a powerful break through the middle. Arthur Romano then excellently created it by attracting both opposite backs and offloading for Lewis Martin, and Zak Hardaker converted from the touchline.
Wakefield only needed six minutes to respond, applying some heavy pressure – helped by Jake Arthur’s failed short drop-out attempt – from which Sinfield flicked a pass wide to put Tate in for his first, unconverted by Sinfield.
Home skipper Mike McMeeken was fortunate to stay on the field after throwing two open-palm strikes into the face of Brad Fash in a tussle – not that Hull were complaining for long, as they marched straight downfield and the same left-edge combination of Aidan Sezer, Romano and Martin delivered their second try.
It looked like they would take a 10-4 lead into the break as Trinity failed to take advantage of a flurry of penalties in their favour – until a kick-and-hope on the hooter from Jake Trueman.
Davy Litten, backed for a second game at fullback despite a couple of notable errors against York, made no attempt to claim the high ball and Pratt couldn’t believe his luck, touching down for Sinfield to level the scores.
That seemed to lift Wakefield’s confidence a little and they had two early chances to take the lead after the restart. A couple of minutes after Tate was closed down in the corner, Sinfield ghosted over a little too easily and Isaiah Vagana was penalised for an obstructing run into Sezer.
Trinity really should have scored when Trueman made a break for the line, but he opted to pass to the supporting Josh Rourke and Litten read the play superbly for a redemptive try-saver.
A further points opportunity went begging when Sinfield missed a penalty attempt in the 57th minute, but he made immediate amends by firing a low pass out to Corey Hall, who in turn found Tate for his second try.
Hull faded in the final quarter and offered virtually nothing in response, the closest to another try coming late on when Briscoe denied Tate a hat-trick score.
GAMESTAR: Wakefield’s scrum-half shirt is sitting nicely on the shoulders of Jack Sinfield.
GAMEBREAKER: Davy Litten’s error on the half-time hooter gave Trinity a huge boost.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jack Sinfield’s assist for Will Tate’s first try, and the finish itself.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Jack Sinfield (Wakefield)
2 pts Jake Trueman (Wakefield)
1 pt Arthur Romano (Hull FC)
MATCHFACTS
TRINITY
23 Josh Rourke
32 Will Tate
4 Corey Hall
2 Oliver Pratt
21 Jayden Myers
6 Jake Trueman
20 Jack Sinfield
8 Mike McMeeken
17 Harvey Smith
10 Ky Rodwell
11 Seth Nikotemo
18 Isaiah Vagana
13 Jazz Tevaga
Subs (all used)
3 Cameron Scott
14 Jay Pitts
15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele
16 Caius Faatili
18th man (not used)
12 Matty Storton
Also in 21-man squad
1 Max Jowitt
7 Mason Lino
24 Tray Lolesio
Tries: Tate (14, 58), Pratt (40)
Goals: Sinfield 1/4
HULL FC
3 Davy Litten
19 Tom Briscoe
4 Zak Hardaker
21 Arthur Romano
5 Lewis Martin
6 Jake Arthur
7 Aidan Sezer
20 Yusuf Aydin
9 Amir Bourouh
10 Harvie Hill
23 Brad Fash
22 Connor Bailey
13 John Asiata
Subs (all used)
14 Cade Cust
15 James Bell
16 Sam Lisone
18 Ligi Sao
18th man (not used)
27 Callum Kemp
Also in 21-man squad
24 Logan Moy
25 Matty Laidlaw
30 Will Kirby
Tries: Martin (9, 25)
Goals: Hardaker 1/2
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-10, 10-10; 14-10
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Trinity: Jack Sinfield; Hull FC: Arthur Romano
Penalty count: 9-7
Half-time: 10-10
Referee: Aaron Moore
Attendance: 8,239