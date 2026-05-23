Ryan Carr on ‘unreal’ performance as Castleford Tigers shock St Helens

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr was overjoyed with his side’s destruction of St Helens in a 30-10 victory.

The Tigers were on the front foot throughout, leading 10-0 at the break before a superb second-half display ensured victory over wanna league leaders Saints.

And Carr couldn’t hide his joy, saying: “We played really well, I’m really pleased for our playing group and everyone involved in our club and especially our fans who turned out in numbers.

“The fans were excited and happy and that’s how they should feel like when they support the team.

“I am proud, it’s our first back-to-back win in two years. I’m proud we could break that shackle and it’s up to us to be consistent.

“That level of performance was unreal and that’s got to become the norm and that’s what good teams do well.”

Carr had to shuffle his side around on numerous occasions with the Tigers suffering three HIAs.

“Krystian Mapapalangi had to go off, Jordan Lane did and Daejarn Asi did.

“All three came back on and we had to find a way to win. If your attitude is right, you will find a way.”