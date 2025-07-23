Wakefield Trinity in ‘big blow’ to forward pack

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will be without Caleb Hamlin-Uele for several weeks with a calf injury.

The New Zealander prop only returned to action at the beginning of July after spending two months on the sidelines with a nerve issue in his shoulder.

Three successive appearances took him to 15 in his debut Super League campaign, after playing 29 times in Wakefield’s second-tier treble-winning season of 2024.

He is now back on the treatment table due to the calf problem which Wakefield expect will see him miss not only Thursday’s home derby with Leeds Rhinos but also their next match, again at home, against St Helens on August 8.

Trinity assistant coach Michael Shenton said of Hamlin-Uele: “It isn’t like him – he’s one of our most durable players.

“We’re having a torrid run with things like that. We’re not sure how bad it is but he’s out of contention for the next couple of games.

“It gives an opportunity for someone else to come in. Someone will get his spot on the bench but it’s a big blow. He’s been awesome this year.

“He’d been carrying a shoulder injury but he’s just been cracking on. He said he can handle it and that shows the character that he is. He came back the same as when he left.”

Thomas Doyle has also dropped out of the Wakefield squad, with Shenton revealing a rib injury for the hooker.

He said: “Tom needed some time in the reserves and unfortunately he picked up a rib injury, but that shouldn’t be too long. It’s just a knock.”

Another forward, Isaiah Vagana, misses the Leeds game through suspension but Oliver Pratt is back in contention following his hip injury while halfback Oliver Russell has returned from a two-week loan at Salford Red Devils.