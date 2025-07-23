Leeds Rhinos suffer suspected season-ending injury

LEEDS RHINOS may be without Ethan Clark-Wood for the rest of the season after the outside back suffered a shoulder injury in training.

The Australian, previously a junior at Penrith Panthers, St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters, joined the club in February, taking the overseas quota spot made available when Maika Sivo was ruled out for the year with a knee injury.

But he has made just a single first-team appearance, playing on the wing in a Super League defeat at Catalans Dragons in March.

Clark-Wood, 24, was named as Leeds’ 18th man for their round-18 loss to St Helens but suffered his injury during the following week.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur said: “He hurt his shoulder in a collision in training.

“We’re still waiting for confirmation on exactly how long he’ll be out but it’ll be a while. Whether it’s just rehab (required) or if he’ll need an operation, we’re not sure yet.”

Clark-Wood only signed a one-year contract when he moved to AMT Headingley and it appears unlikely he will play for the club again.

“It’s disappointing. He packs up and moves to the other side of the world and his opportunities have been limited,” added Arthur.

“He was getting closer and training well, but unfortunately sometimes our game is a bit cruel.

“It’s all part of growing for these young guys, how they handle it and fight back from it.

“Ian Blease (Leeds’ sporting director) will have to look at (his contract). There are rules in place and how many games you need to play (for a renewed visa) to qualify, so it makes it hard.”

Meanwhile, co-captain Cameron Smith is a doubt for Thursday’s trip to Wakefield Trinity with a long-standing back issue being monitored.

If the forward is deemed unable to feature, Ben Littlewood will come into the side for a first appearance of the season.

Jack Sinfield is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury.