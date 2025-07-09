Wakefield Trinity retain off-contract overseas star

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have agreed a new one-year deal with Australia-born Scottish international winger Lachlan Walmsley.

The 27-year-old boasts a prolific try-scoring record, having crossed 123 times in 120 appearances in the British game.

He joined Wakefield ahead of last season after spells with Whitehaven and Halifax Panthers, scoring 27 tries in their treble-winning Championship campaign.

And Walmsley has impressed in his debut Super League season, bagging ten tries in his first twelve games.

That form – plus recent confirmation that the overseas quota will be increased from seven players to ten next season – has seen him rewarded with a contract extension for 2026.

“Lachlan came in as a raw player from the Championship and has grown into a consistent performer at Super League level,” said Trinity coach Daryl Powell.

“He has improved in all the key areas in his game which is always great to see as a coach.

“He also fits perfectly into the group as a character and person. He’s a pleasure to coach and I’m delighted he agreed to stay with the club for another year.”

Walmsley, 27, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the last two years with Wakefield and I’m really happy to extend for another year.

“The fans have been absolutely amazing and I can’t wait to be running out at Belle Vue in front of more packed-out crowds.

“As a club, Trinity are going in a positive direction and I’m excited to be a part of it.”