Five coaching candidates to become new Castleford Tigers boss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are on the lookout for a new head coach following the axing of Danny McGuire.

McGuire was given his marching orders earlier this week after less than a year in the role, with current director of rugby Chris Chester taking the reins in the short-term.

But, who could Castleford look to?

Steve McNamara

Out of a job since being given his own marching orders from Catalans Dragons, Steve McNamara could steady the ship at The Jungle with his calm demeanour and excellent track record at the French club. Having taken Catalans from perennial strugglers to silverware contenders, McNamara needs no introduction to helping out flailing sides that need belief instilled throughout confidence-shot players.

Tony Smith

Tony Smith has a great track record – with the exception of Hull FC – of turning the fortunes around of struggling clubs. Smith was head coach of Huddersfield back in 2001, relegating the club before bringing them back up the following year having not lost a single game in the second tier. The 57-year-old then steered the Giants to tenth place in 2003 – the club’s best finish up to that date before winning multiple trophies at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves. Always one to look out for, he has been out of the game for over a year.

Ian Watson

It wouldn’t be right to make such a list without including ex-Salford and Huddersfield boss Ian Watson. Currently in the USA with American rugby union outfit Seattle Seawolves, could the 48-year-old be lured back into rugby league at The Jungle? He would perhaps take some convincing given how his time at Huddersfield ended, but Watson led a miracle at Salford before that, helping the Red Devils to both the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Finals where they lost to Leeds and St Helens respectively.

Paul Rowley

Maybe one out of left-field, with Paul Rowley head coach of Salford at present before he plans to move up into a director of rugby role from 2025. However, with the Red Devils’ problems off the field still not yet being solved, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rowley leave such an incredibly demanding role. It’s been obvious that 2024 has been Rowley’s most difficult as a head coach and a fresh start at Castleford could be the way forward.

Justin Morgan

Justin Morgan was one of a number candidates that applied for the Tigers job back in 2023 and was turned down for the role in favour of interim coach Andy Last, who suffered miserably as first-team boss before being replaced by Danny Ward. The hunger to coach in Super League still remains for the Australian who became a cult hero at Hull KR during his six-year spell at the helm of the East Yorkshire club. Having held a number of assistant coaching roles in the NRL, could it be time to return to the UK?