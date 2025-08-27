Wakefield Trinity secure young talent for another four years

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have signed young forward Ellis Lingard to a new long-term contract which runs until the end of 2029.

The 18-year-old only has two senior appearances to his name so far, against Dewsbury Rams in the Championship last season and then scoring two tries on his Super League debut against Salford Red Devils in May.

But he is highly rated at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, and Wakefield coach Daryl Powell said: “We are delighted that Ellis has agreed to extend his deal with us.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him grow into a consistent Super League player over the coming years.

“He has made his debut and played for Yorkshire (academy) this year so has picked up quality experiences.

“He has some great role models at the club to help him develop and I know his desire to be the best he can be will drive his work ethic.”

Lingard said: “It’s nice to know my future is secured with a club that’s going in the right direction both on and off the field.

“The past few years have been incredible as I’ve grown and developed as a player, and transitioning into the first team has been an easy step with the players that we have at the club welcoming me into the group.”