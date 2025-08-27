League Express Podcast 103 with John Kear

John Kear has joined the League Express Podcast this week.

Along with host Jake Kearnan and editor Martyn Sadler, John discusses the following subjects.

How the Championship playoff race is shaping up; which club John believes should be promoted to Super League next year; his prediction for the Championship winners; our reaction to the weekend’s Super League action; the implications for Super League of Leeds Rhinos defeating Hull KR; Wigan Warriors welcoming back Bevan French and Junior Nsemba to beat Wakefield; who we expect to feature in the Super League Grand Final; the proposed merger of the Championship and League 1 competitions; the future of Lewis Dodd — will he stay in the NRL, and what advice would John give him; and Ivan Cleary’s bold call to rest almost all of his players for Thursday’s Bulldogs clash