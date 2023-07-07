Wakefield Trinity shock Super League with Golden Point win over Wigan Warriors

WAKEFIELD TRINITY shocked Super League tonight with a Golden Point win over the Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield opened the scoring as Tom Lineham dived over in the right hand corner in the tenth minute. Will Dagger converted from out wide to hand Trinity a 6-0 lead.

Jai Field responded with a trademark effort just after the midway point in the first-half. Harry Smith’s conversion levelled proceedings at 6-6.

It was Wigan’s other electric livewire that handed the Warriors the lead in the 26th minute with Bevan French crossing. Smith again converted to hand the visitors a 12-6 lead.

That being said, Trinity were back level with two minutes to go until half-time when Lee Kershaw intercepted to run 80 metres to score. Dagger converted to make it 12-12 at the break.

Field grabbed his second in similar fashion to his first just after half-time, but Smith failed to hit the target with the extras with Wigan now 16-12 up.

It was Liam Marshall that registered Wigan’s fourth on 53 minutes but again Smith couldn’t convert with the Warriors 20-12 up.

Again, back game Trinity though and Renouf Atoni barged his way over, with Jai Whitbread doing the same two minutes later as Dagger’s two conversions put Wakefield into a 24-20 lead.

Toby King responded for Wigan as Smith’s conversion sent the visitors back into the lead at 26-24.

But, at the death, Wakefield were awarded a penalty and Dagger’s boot sent the game into Golden Point. And it was that man Dagger with the drop goal to send Belle Vue into raptures at 27-26.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

5 Tom Lineham

4 Reece Lyne

21 Samisoni Langi

18 Lee Kershaw

33 Will Dagger

15 Liam Kay

16 Josh Bowden

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

13 Jay Pitts

11 Matty Ashurst

8 Eddie Battye

Substitutes

17 Renouf Atoni

19 Kevin Proctor

24 Harry Bowes

40 David Fifita

Tries: Lineham (10), Kershaw (38), Atoni (58), Whitbread (60)

Goals: Dagger 5/5

Field goals: Dagger (83)

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

21 Iain Thornley

5 Liam Marshall

2 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Ethan Havard

22 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

19 Joe Shorrocks

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Substitutes

6 Cade Cust

8 Brad Singleton

20 Patrick Mago

27 Junior Nsemba

Tries: Field (21, 43), French (26), Marshall (53), King (67)

Goals: Smith 3/5

Half-time: 12-12

Referee: Marcus Griffiths