Piers Morgan rips into ex-Super League star for mocking England cricketer Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in try celebration

PIERS MORGAN has ripped into former Super League star Elliott Whitehead for mocking England cricketer Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in a try celebration.

Whitehead, who plays for the Canberra Raiders in the NRL, pretended to bat as another Canberra man bowled a rugby ball at him.

Another Raiders player caught the ball and pretended to be the wicket keeper, before launching the ball at the imaginary stumps.

The Raiders players celebrated the dismissal as Whitehead trudged off, in an exact replica of Bairstow’s stumping by Australia’s Alex Carey.

But, whilst the majority of people took the celebration in jest, Piers Morgan certainly didn’t with the journalist tweeting: “Just found out the batsman in this shameful spirit-of-the-game mocking stunt is not only ENGLISH, but a YORKSHIREMAN. What on earth are you doing Elliott Whitehead? Are you a closet Australian?”

That tweet has since been viewed over a million times, but Whitehead surely won’t take kindly to being called a ‘closet Australian’!