Wakefield Trinity “speaking to a couple” of players ahead of potential Super League moves

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth is on the lookout for more recruits, with the club “speaking to a couple” of players ahead of potential moves to Belle Vue.

Wakefield have been one of the most active players in the loan market in recent weeks, with Tom Forber joining from Wigan Warriors and Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior and Nathan Mason from Huddersfield Giants.

Earlier in the week, Trinity completed a swap deal with Hull KR for Will Dagger, as Corey Hall makes his way to Craven Park.

Another short-term loan deal sees Innes Senior move from Huddersfield on a two-week loan, but Applegarth wants that loan to be extended until the end of the 2023 season.

“Hopefully we can extend Innes’ deal until the end of the year,” Applegarth said.

“At the moment it was two weeks in case the parent club suffers with injuries. We know Innes well and I’m looking forward to working again with him.”

The Trinity boss also confirmed that the club are looking to bring in more players as soon as possible.

“We’ve been speaking to a couple, we need some bodies in

“I can’t keep on saying we’ve got troops coming back, we need some troops now for a number of reasons.

“I thank Michael (Carter, Trinity CEO) and John (Minards, Trinity chairman) and the rest of the board, they are working hard behind the scenes.

“When options come up, they make me aware of them and then we have a number of conversations about them.”

Of course, all eyes will be firmly focused on Thursday’s clash when Wakefield travel to near rivals Castleford Tigers with both sides looking to kickstart their dreadful run of form.