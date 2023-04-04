Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Liam Moore given marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is ahead of us and what a round it promises to be!

The Rivals Round sees Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity on Thursday night live on Sky Sports as Hull FC take on Hull KR at the MKM Stadium Friday lunchtime.

St Helens travel to Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium on Friday afternoon before Salford Red Devils do battle with Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

Warrington Wolves are in the south of France as they take on Catalans Dragons in a first-versus-second mouthwatering clash whilst Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants round off the weekend on Sunday evening.

But, who will be refereeing those games?

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

06th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Hull FC v Hull KR

07th April, KO: 12:30

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: D. Frederick

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

07th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

08th April, KO: 14:30

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

08th April, KO: 18:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

09th April, KO: 18:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite