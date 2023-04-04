Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Liam Moore given marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is ahead of us and what a round it promises to be!
The Rivals Round sees Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity on Thursday night live on Sky Sports as Hull FC take on Hull KR at the MKM Stadium Friday lunchtime.
St Helens travel to Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium on Friday afternoon before Salford Red Devils do battle with Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon.
Warrington Wolves are in the south of France as they take on Catalans Dragons in a first-versus-second mouthwatering clash whilst Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants round off the weekend on Sunday evening.
But, who will be refereeing those games?
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity
06th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Hull FC v Hull KR
07th April, KO: 12:30
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: D. Frederick
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
07th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
08th April, KO: 14:30
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
08th April, KO: 18:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
09th April, KO: 18:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite