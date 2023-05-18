Wakefield Trinity star Mason Lino secures future with three-year deal

SUPER LEAGUE star halfback Mason Lino has made a major decision on his future.

Lino, who joined Trinity ahead of the 2021 season, quickly became a fans’ favourite after a string of eye-catching performances in which he provided some match-winning moments with his quick-thinking and running threat. As such, he has now signed a deal at Wakefield until the end of 2026.

In Lino’s first season, he also surpassed Hazam El-Mazri’s record for successive conversions across the NRL and Super League with 36.

A three-year deal signed, Lino is happy to get his future sorted: “I’m really happy to have my future secured. It definitely wasn’t a hard decision for me and this club showed faith in me three years ago when other clubs didn’t, so I want to show some loyalty to them,” said the 29-year-old halfback.

“What the club are trying to build towards is something I want to be a part of. I enjoy being around the group and we’ve got a great bunch of boys. Whilst I know we’re not where we need to be at the minute, as a group we are working hard and I have the utmost faith that we can turn this season around.”

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, is pleased that Lino has signed up: “To get Mason signed up for the next three years is brilliant news for the club,” said Applegarth.

“He’s been outstanding to work with and he’ll be a vital part of our rebuild moving forward, not only for his playing ability but for who he is as a person.

“I know Mason is excited to be a massive part in our future and, as a club, we are certainly delighted to get this over the line.”