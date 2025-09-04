Wakefield Trinity star ruled out until end of Super League season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will be without Isaiah Vagana for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season following a calf injury.

Vagana suffered the injury in Wakefield’s 48-2 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants last weekend and now Trinity boss Daryl Powell has confirmed that the Kiwi will be out for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s not great, he is likely to miss the remainder of the season,” Powell said.

“It’s a calf soleus tendon injury which is disappointing because he has been in decent form and growing. It’s just part of the game.

“He is setting his sights on having a big pre-season and coming back in a bigger and stronger physical sense.

“Seth Nikotemo played last week and was excellent last week.”