Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin makes hilarious Derek Beaumont comparison whilst hailing Leigh Leopards

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has compared Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont to Elton John in a hilarious moment on Sky Sports’ The Verdict podcast.

Beaumont has turned the Leigh Sports Village into an entertainment extravaganza in 2025, with a number of sold-out home fixtures helping the club become one of the most feared sides in Super League.

Even then though, Beaumont has his fair share of critics – and Wilkin has called on the Leigh man to “tone it down”, even if he did praise Beaumont for how well he has done with Leigh.

“I don’t think we’re friends, I think we are opposed in every way in life, but that’s cool isn’t it?” Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict podcast

“He sees the world one way and I see it another way, and I kind of like the way he sees it sometimes.

“He just needs to tone it down. There’s leopard print this, leopard print that, it’s just a bit much.

“He sits in his box and he’s got a little control pad that’s got all of the fireworks and the lasers, and he just thinks he’s Elton John letting them off at the ground!

“He’s done well, I’ll say that. Whatever you think about Derek, he’s done well with that club.”

Whilst Beaumont gets the attention off the field, the Leopards are also attracting a great deal of attention on it with Adrian Lam’s side sitting inside the top four heading into the final rounds of the regular season.

And Wilkin is a fan of the brand of rugby that Leigh play: “I think Leigh are a really exciting side to watch, and they’re a real danger in the play-offs,” Wilkin continued.

“I don’t think many sides will fancy pulling Leigh, especially if it’s a home game at the Leigh Sports Village.

“Well done to Adrian Lam, Derek Beaumont and the Leigh club because they’ve entertained us all year.”