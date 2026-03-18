Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards preview and 21-man squads

WAKEFIELD TRINITY welcome back NRL Grand Final winner Tyson Smoothy for Friday night’s clash against Leigh Leopards.

Smoothy has recovered from a head knock to replace Bradford Bulls-bound Tray Lolesio in Daryl Powell’s 21-man squad.

Keanan Brand and Andy Badrock join an ever-growing injury list for Leigh Leopards, but Aaron Pene could return with Oliver Polec in line for a debut.

SQUADS

Trinity: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton, 13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 23 Josh Rourke, 32 Will Tate

Leopards: 3 Tesi Niu, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 14 Aaron Pene, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 16 Matt Davis, 17 Liam Horne, 19 Innes Senior, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 24 Ben McNamara, 25 Louis Brogan, 28 Ryan Brown, 29 Will Brough, 30 Oliver Polec

Referee: Chris Kendall

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leigh 26, Wakefield 10 (SL-E, 26/9/25)

Wakefield 20, Leigh 24 (SLR14, 15/6/25)

Wakefield 12, Leigh 20 (CCQF, 4/4/25)

Leigh 14, Wakefield 40 (SLR6, 28/3/25)

Leigh 20, Wakefield 19 (aet) (SLR26, 15/9/23)

Leigh 30, Wakefield 4 (SLR14, 4/6/23)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Wakefield 12, Leigh 40 (CCR6, 19/5/23)

Wakefield 0, Leigh 32 (SLR9, 16/4/23)

Leigh 26, Wakefield 18 (SLR24, 12/9/21)

Wakefield 30, Leigh 20 (SLR13, 6/6/21)

Super League summary

Wakefield won 5

Leigh won 7 (includes win in 2025 play-offs)

Wakefield highest score: 40-26 (A, 2017); 40-14 (A, 2025) (Widest margin: 40-14, A, 2025)

Leigh highest score: 40-18 (H, 2005) (Widest margin: 32-0, A, 2023)

TOM JOHNSTONE needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

– 143 for Wakefield Trinity (2015-2022, 2025-2026)

– 46 for Catalans Dragons (2023-2024)

– 2 for Featherstone Rovers (2015, loan)

– 8 for England (2018, 2023-2025)