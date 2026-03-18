BBC fixtures revealed for Challenge Cup quarter-finals

TWO Challenge Cup Quarter Final fixtures will be live on the BBC over the weekend of April 11 and 12.

The BBC will feature the current Challenge Cup holders, Hull KR taking on York Knights on Saturday April 11 with kick-off at 1.30pm on BBC Two at Sewell Group Craven Park.

On Sunday, BBC One will show Wakefield Trinity versus Wigan Warriors at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, with a kick-off at 1pm.

All four quarter-finals will be broadcast live with further announcements in due course.

The Challenge Cup semi-final draw will be made at half-time of the Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors game live on BBC One.

Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals:

Friday 10 April – St Helens v Catalans Dragons, KO 8pm

Saturday 11 April – Hull KR v York Knights RLFC, KO 1.30pm, BBC Two

Saturday 11 April – Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards, KO 5.30pm

Sunday 12 April – Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors, KO 1.00pm, BBC One

Challenge Cup 2026 key dates:

Quarter Finals – April 11/12

Semi Finals – May 9/10

Final – Saturday May 30