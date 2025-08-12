Wakefield Trinity’s Josh Griffin finds new club for 2026

JOSH GRIFFIN will be a York Knights player in 2026 after signing a deal with the Super League hopefuls.

Griffin will join York after spending two seasons at Wakefield Trinity, and in doing so will reunite with former Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth, who originally signed Griffin in 2023.

The Knights have already loaded up their side with experience moving forward, with Paul Vaughan signing from Warrington Wolves and Danny Richardson from Hull KR.

And 35-year-old Griffin brings plenty of experience with him, having also played at Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils, where he played alongside his brothers Darrell and George and Hull FC, where he spent seven years.

In his time with the Black and Whites, he became a Challenge Cup winner, being part of the team that beat Wigan in 2017 and has over 300 professional appearances to his name.

On the signing, Applegarth said: “I’m really happy. He brings with him a wealth of experience. He’s an absolutely great professional.

“I remember when we were bringing him in at Wakefield, we knew he was going to help raise the standard and I think he’ll do exactly the same at York.

“He’s obviously at the back end of his career and wanting to move forward with a fledgling strength and conditioning career as well, so hopefully we’ll give him some opportunities there.

“But if we just focus on the rugby league, we’re getting pound for pound an excellent Super League-quality player. I’m looking forward to linking up with Josh again. I’m sure he’ll raise the standards of the playing group.”

Griffin added: “I’m very excited about joining the Knights.

“It’s a club that I hold in high regard with an ambitious owner, great facilities, loyal fans and in a great city.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the club as they’re currently top of the Championship table, winners of the 1895 cup and one of the front runners to be promoted to Super League.

“I’m looking forward to being reunited with Mash (Mark Applegarth) as I have previously worked with him and have known him a long time, even playing together many years ago.

“I’m hoping to add to the current squad both on and off the field with my experience and knowledge and really playing my part on this next chapter in both my career and the Knights’ journey.”