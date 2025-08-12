20 Questions: Getting to know Catalans Dragons’ Tommy Makinson

Catalans Dragons winger Tommy Makinson is next in the hot seat to tackle our 20 Questions.

1 What is the best thing about living in the South of France?

The people, it’s a very friendly place. In the village I live in, everyone has made me and my family feel very welcome. It’s just a place I really enjoy.

2 Have you tried any typically French food/meals – what did you make of it?

Yes, I try and dive right into all the local Catalonian food and products. I actually don’t even mind the snails.

3 Are you fluent in French yet?

I’m definitely not fluent, but I have one or two lessons a week with my teacher Janet who’s great. I’m definitely seeing an improvement, but ask me that same question in a year.

4 You have scored many acrobatic and spectacular tries in your career, which is the most memorable?

Yes I have scored some good ones, but I would have to say my favourite would be the Magic Weekend try against Hull in 2017.

5 Will anything top you winning the Golden Boot award in 2018?

On a personal level that was huge – 2018 was a great year for myself and that definitely topped off the year winning such a prestigious award.

6 Can England win the Ashes this year?

Absolutely, and I can’t wait to watch it! It will be very tough but I’m thinking, on home soil, England will win 2-1.

7 Tell us an interesting fact about yourself that people wouldn’t necessarily know?

Haha there’s not much to tell to be honest. I was born in Rochdale – most people think I was born in Wigan, or even worse St Helens – joking obviously.

8 Do you have any gameday superstitions?

No, I’ve not. I’ve never really never been one for them. I try and keep a steady routine but yeah I’m pretty chilled on game day.

9 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

I was a big Wigan fan growing up and loved watching Kris Radlinski and Steve Renouf.

10 Where is the most interesting place you have visited on holiday?

We all went to Mauritius for Morgan Knowles’ wedding. That was some trip and an amazing place.

11 Who is your celebrity crush?

Hmm tough one – Margot Robbie maybe.

12 If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be?

I’ve been lucky that I’ve been to some great sporting events but I like golf and I haven’t done the big two – so either the Masters or Ryder Cup.

13 If you weren’t a rugby league player what would you be doing?

Haha another tough one. A school teacher maybe. One of my best mates is a PE teacher and I’m pretty sure what he describes isn’t classed as work.

14 What is the one thing you could not live without?

My dog. When all’s said and done, they don’t give you any aggro or answer back. They just want love – so yeah, sorry to Beth and the kids, our little dog Bailey takes that one.

15 Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced?

There is a long list. When I was younger one guy I used to not enjoy playing against was Justin Carney – it was like trying to tackle a tractor, but he was a lot quicker than a tractor.

16 Where do you see yourself in 20 years time?

Hopefully in France, with my family, relaxing on a beach.

17 If you could travel back to any moment in history, which would it be?

I’m going to be selfish and just go back to my favourite moment, the night we won our fourth Grand Final in a row. Wow, what a night that was. Yes I know that’s sad missing all the greatest moments in history but ah well, it was a good night.

18 What is your favourite film?

Lord Of The Rings – can’t beat it. Me and Mark Percival used to watch it non-stop.

19 Who is the best musician/band you have seen perform live?

Something on my bucket list is to definitely go to more concerts – I’ve hardly been to any, but I took my wife to Lytham Festival last year to watch Shania Twain. She was pretty good to be honest.

20 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

I love playing golf – so anytime I can catch up with friends and family for a game I try to. Scotland’s my favourite place to go for that – it has the best courses in the world.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 511 (August 2025)