Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale explains absence for Hull FC clash

MOST of the week building up to Wakefield Trinity’s home clash with Hull FC had focused on whether or not Luke Gale would make his debut against his former side.

Gale, 34, made the move to Belle Vue from Keighley Cougars last month but has yet to feature in the two games he has been at the West Yorkshire club.

However, the halfback explained that he has been in rehab for a groin injury.

“The injury was more last week, it’s a bit of a tweak of my groin, so I was no good for last week,” Gale said on Sky Sports.

“If we had pushed it we probably could have made it a bit. But it was a bit disrespectful to Morgan Smith who I thought was our best player lat week. I thought he was outstanding.”

Gale was also asked how his short spell at Belle Vue has been so far – and the halfback couldn’t have been more impressed.

“It has been a really short period but it’s been really positive. The training has been of a really high quality, it’s been intense and the skill has been great.”