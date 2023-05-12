Jon Wilkin predicts James Bentley’s departure from Leeds Rhinos and names two potential Super League suitors

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin is well-known for his outspoken views.

Live on Sky Sports last night for Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against Hull FC, Wilkin was asked about those players out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

One of those is Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley, who joined his boyhood club ahead of the 2022 season, but has experienced an up-and-down career so far at Headingley.

The Ireland international was plagued by suspension in his first half-a-year with the Rhinos, getting sent off in his first game with his new club as a four-game ban followed, but turned things around to become a key member of Leeds’ Grand Final squad.

However, for Wilkin, he believes that the 25-year-old will depart the West Yorkshire club.

“I think he signed from St Helens to Leeds in the peak of his powers. He was in expectational form and since he’s gone to Leeds and he’s gone over on top value, so we’ve estimated at £125,000,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports.

“It’s really not gone that well for him. He’s had a number of disciplinary issues and he’s had a few injuries so maybe his market value is not there.

“But maybe that presents an opportunity for a team. If you want a competitor, and you need an element of grit, resilience and determination in your team, I think James Bentley could be a steal for somebody.

“Personally, I think he leaves Headingley and I think he could go to Huddersfield or Wigan. That gritty sort of culture built on defence, he’s your man.”

Bentley, who won the 2020 Grand Final with St Helens, has previously been linked with a move to the NRL.

The 25-year-old back-rower, who has also operated at hooker at times for Leeds this season, began his career with the Bradford Bulls, debuting in 2016 and going on to make 28 appearances before leaving for Saints at the end of 2017.

With the Merseyside club, Bentley made 48 appearances after spending 2018 on dual registration with Sheffield Eagles.