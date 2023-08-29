Wakefield Trinity’s stunning stadium progress almost completed as Super League club ready for grand opening

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S stunning stadium progress is almost completed as the Super League gets ready for a grand opening.

Almost a fortnight ago, when Wakefield took on Castleford Tigers in what was dubbed as the relegation Grand Final, the new stand was on full show at Belle Vue – though it wasn’t open for service at the time.

When work first started in summer last year, Trinity had a target of August 2023 for the stand to be opened.

Of course, as we head towards the end of August, Wakefield do not have another game before September, bypassing that target.

That being said, it will be interesting to see if the West Yorkshire club can open the new stand for when Salford Red Devils come to town on Sunday 3 September.

