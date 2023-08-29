Parramatta Eels forward Jack Murchie’s Super League move confirmed

PARRAMATTA EELS forward Jack Murchie’s Super League move has been confirmed.

Murchie burst onto the NRL Scene with Canberra Raiders before moving to the New Zealand Warriors in 2020 and made 37 appearances in two years at the club, but has now signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield Giants.

Scoring seven tries in his time at the Warriors including a double vs Canterbury Bulldogs. He made the move to Parramatta Eels in 2023 and has represented the NRL side and NSW Cup side 22 times this season, scoring nine tries in the process.

Head coach Ian Watson discussed the capture of Murchie: “We were looking for someone who could play in that middle, second row position and Jack signed for Parramatta Eels this year, and was playing that position for them, but when you look at the Eels they have some absolute monsters who play in that position for them and Jack’s no small one at 6’4 himself.

“If you look at some of his performances throughout his NRL career, he’s been outstanding throughout that.

“Then like most players he found a place that fit at the New Zealand Warriors and he was killing it as a high scoring back rower who could bust the line and create opportunities for others as well as himself, including defensively where his work ethic is great.

“We’re looking forward to getting him in and seeing how he fits in with our squad. Hopefully he comes across and can be a part of a successful period in Huddersfield’s history”

Jack Murchie also commented on securing a move to the Giants in 2024: “I’m really looking forward to joining the club in 2024, and being able to experience playing in the Betfred Super League, i’ve been watching the team and I’m a fan of the style of footy they’ve been playing under Ian Watson.

“I’ve spoken to Ian numerous times and I’m sure that this is the right move for me, he’s a great coach and one that I’m excited to play under and grow my game in Super League.

“The current group seems a great set of lads, and I’m really looking forward to coming over and meeting them all and enjoying my Rugby with them.”