Willie Poching pleased by progress of Lewis Murphy as Wakefield Trinity target signing

Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching says that while Lewis Murphy is far from the finished product, he has all the attributes to be a top Super League player.

While Trinity have struggled of late, suffering five straight defeats in the Challenge Cup and Super League, the winger has caught the eye.

Murphy, who played junior rugby for Huddersfield sides Newsome and Underbank before joining the Wakefield Academy, has featured in four of the last five matches.

And he has scored tries in three of them, taking his season’s haul to four in six games.

That’s after an eye-catching performance in the pre-season clash at Leeds.

Poching, whose second-bottom side are preparing for a key showdown at basement side Toulouse on Sunday, when victory would take them six points clear of the French team, said: “Lewis has been a positive for us.

“He has shown he is setting himself up to be a Super League player and is starting to get some awareness of using his strengths.

“He’s not the biggest of wingers, so needs to use his speed and his agility, which he is doing.

“He’s got a fair bit of work ahead of him to become a week in, week out Super League player, but he has been a shining light for us.”

Wakefield have confirmed the demolition of the East Stand to make way for a new build is still on course to start after the game against Wigan on Sunday, July 3.

It will be replaced by a 2,500-seat construction with associated facilities in the first major phase of the £12 million project.

It’s hoped the new version will be in use by July 2023, with an upgrade of the North Terrace (nearest the city centre) the second stage.

Meanwhile Wakefield look set to sign prop forward Rob Butler from Warrington Wolves.

The 23-year-old arrived at Warrington in late 2020 but has made just five Super League appearances for the club, including one this season. He also played on loan at Leigh Centurions last season.

Butler played 24 Super League games for London Broncos in 2019 when they were relegated on the last day of the season in a defeat at Wakefield.

