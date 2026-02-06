Wales inviting nominations for Under-17s

WALES Under 17s, who will play two games this summer, are inviting nominations for eligible players.

They will entertain Scotland on Sunday, June 7 and, on Saturday, June 20, England Community Lions. Both matches will take place at The Gnoll, Neath.

A spokesman said: “We invite all athletes currently in school years 11 and 12 to register their interest in trials for this exciting programme.

“To qualify, players must meet one of the following conditions: Have been born in Wales, had a parent born in Wales, or had a grandparent in Wales.

“Those who qualify through family heritage will need to provide supporting documentation, such as birth certificates, if selected.”