Goole plan to make most of unique Vikings v Vikings matches

GOOLE now have the Championship’s first battle of the Vikings to look forward to after being paired with Widnes in the additional fixtures created following Featherstone’s removal.

It has been confirmed that the games will take place at Widnes on Sunday, March 1, then at Goole’s Victoria Pleasure Grounds on Saturday, July 4.

Prior to their historic maiden season last year, when they brought professional Rugby League back to the town after more than 100 years, Goole even had a conversation with the RFL about the use of the Vikings name out of courtesy to Widnes.

Both clubs will no doubt be keen to capitalise on the marketing potential, none more so than one of the driving forces behind Goole off the field, James Clark.

Former Hull FC chief executive Clark said: “There are plenty of clubs in other sports who share such monickers, so I don’t believe it to be a big issue. We did have a brief conversation with the RFL about it out of courtesy.

“Widnes are an historic club and we respect that, but the Viking story is part of Goole’s heritage, and we can probably stake a claim for it being even more synonymous with this part of the world.

“We were already established locally as the Vikings and that is something engaging we can build on. It’s about that identity and connection with the town.

“If anything, the idea of a ‘Vikings v Vikings’ clash is exciting for a sport which often argues it needs better marketing. It adds a bit of colour and intrigue, and perhaps something the two clubs can work together on to promote. I think the fans would buy into that.”