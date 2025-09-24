Wales PDRL side to host Team Colostomy UK

WALES’ PDRL side will host Team Colostomy UK at the weekend in the second annual match between the sides.

The game on Sunday will take place at The Gnoll, Neath, and will kick off at 2.00pm.

Ieuan Griffiths, Wales’ head coach, will be seeking revenge for last year’s 16-8 defeat, and has named an initial squad of twelve, with more to follow.

Dylan Gimber and Chris Spriggs return after missing the defeat by England at Ystrad Mynach earlier this year.

Griffiths said: “Everyone loves to play for Wales, it’s an honour for the players to put on a shirt. Our players do this for the love of the sport and no compensation, which is why some have to check availability and work around other commitments.”

The squad to date is Spriggs (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Jon Tranter (Castleford Tigers), Dylan Hughes (Leeds Rhinos), Tyma Hughes, Paul Jones (Salford Red Devils), Sam Bowditch, Gimber (Torfaen Tigers), Rhod Davis, Paul O’Keefe, Matthew Turner (Warrington Wolves), Matt James, Stewart Newton (both unattached).

Admission is £5 (£3 seniors, under 16s free) payable at the gate.