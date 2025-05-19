Wales Students face the RAF on Wednesday

WALES STUDENTS will meet the RAF on Wednesday evening in the inaugural Simon Weston Challenge Cup clash.

The game, at Tata Steel RUFC, will kick off at 7.00pm and Weston himself will be present to present the trophy.

Weston, who is a patron of Wales Rugby League and has relatives playing the game, suffered severe burn injuries during the Falklands War and was treated at an RAF hospital.

Wales go into the fixture on the back of a thrilling draw with South Wales Jets.

Head coach Clive Griffiths said: “We looked a good team for a lot of the match against the Jets. We came back and showed what we can do.

“We’re delighted to welcome the RAF to Wales and I’m so glad that we were able to get the fixture organised. Hopefully it will become an annual event. These boys will be a bit more physical, so it’s going to be a tough test.”

The Wales squad is: Garin Nicholls (Bath Spa University), Dylan Morgan (Cardiff & Vale College), Llewellyn Hawkes, Rhys Hill, Alex Naylor, Finn Northorp (Cardiff University), Jacob Purcell (Cardiff Metropolitan University), Mason Apsee. Reuben Gatt, Alex Green, George Groves (Coleg y Cymoedd), Leo Jones (University of Exeter), Mason Phillips (University of Lancashire), Lewis Howells (University of Nottingham), Nat Cotton, Kit Heales, Lewis Ingram, Dan Kenrick, Connor Madden, Evan Moore, Tom Moore, Charlie Penton, Tristan Walters, Eli Weekes, Archie Willock (all Swansea University).

Tickets can be bought by visiting wrl.wales/tickets.