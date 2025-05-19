Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire makes Leeds Rhinos claim ahead of fixture

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire believes that if players aren’t excited to face Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle on Saturday afternoon then they are in the “wrong sport”.

The Tigers will go up against the Rhinos following a big 48-16 win over the Salford Red Devils at the weekend, whilst Leeds overcame Hull FC 18-16 in a thriller.

Now Castleford will take on Brad Arthur’s side at home in front of what is expected to be a packed house as McGuire’s men look to gain revenge for a 38-24 loss earlier on in the season.

And McGuire, who was speaking to the press following Castleford’s big win over Salford, cannot wait to lead his players into battle.

“If you’re not excited for that game, then you’re probably in the wrong sport, aren’t you,” McGuire said.

“We’ve spoken to the lads already about that after the game. You’ve got to enjoy the moment and I didn’t want to pass the moment there.

“The lads deserve to celebrate and enjoy that moment, but we have spoken about next week already. We’ll prepare and we’ll give Leeds the respect that they deserve – they’re a good team and they’re playing really well, but down here on a Saturday night, it should be packed.

“The lads are looking forward to it already. We’ll recover and we’ll put ourselves ina good position to go out and play well.”